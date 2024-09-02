Covenant (COVN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.34 Million

Covenant (COVN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Covenant has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. One Covenant token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $11.34 million and approximately $23,213.41 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covenant alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Covenant Profile

Covenant’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covenant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covenant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.