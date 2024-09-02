CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

CPS Technologies stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.28. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

