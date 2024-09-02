Craig Hallum Upgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Buy

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $102.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $108.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FIVE. Barclays lowered shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut Five Below from an outperform rating to an inline rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $75.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.24. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

