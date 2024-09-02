Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 1,422.7% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,175,000 after buying an additional 8,022,188 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 3,952.2% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,343,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,758,000 after buying an additional 3,261,060 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vale by 110.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,094 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vale by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $16,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE VALE opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.09%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

