Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Has $866,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 735.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 46,589 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,639 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,688,000 after acquiring an additional 238,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after acquiring an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $74.07 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $91.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of -435.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

