Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Purchases 2,427 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,218,537 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $126,618,000 after acquiring an additional 242,239 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 996,326 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $103,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32,247 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 798.7% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 216,440 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 192,356 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 251.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Edward Jones cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $113.27 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $197.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

