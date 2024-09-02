Creditcoin (CTC) Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $157.21 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000873 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 372,085,684 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

