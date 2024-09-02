Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 714,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,530,000 after acquiring an additional 69,745 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $227.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.65. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $228.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

