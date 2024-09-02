Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,399,279,000 after purchasing an additional 330,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $4,595,559,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,989,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total transaction of $62,540,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,762,504,462.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,406,959 shares of company stock valued at $638,333,126 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

MA opened at $483.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $453.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $459.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $446.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

