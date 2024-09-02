Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.12% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $35,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,764,000 after purchasing an additional 360,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,847,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,855,000 after purchasing an additional 145,453 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,589,000 after purchasing an additional 95,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,439.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,401.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1,358.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.