Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in Williams Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMB opened at $45.77 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

