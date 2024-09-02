Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 10,445 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.8% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $87,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $892.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $854.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $795.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $539.31 and a 1 year high of $918.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $925.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on COST

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,015,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.