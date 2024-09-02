Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,106 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,569,000 after buying an additional 1,711,236 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after buying an additional 1,097,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,778,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $82.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

