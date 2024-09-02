Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 463 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,221 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $3,244,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $141.29 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $146.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $389.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

