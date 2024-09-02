Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 656 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,014,710. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.45.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.7 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $234.84 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The company has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

