CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $365.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $329.47.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $277.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $145.38 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

