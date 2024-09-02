CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital restated their hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $329.47.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $277.28 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $145.38 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.18, a PEG ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

