Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Amgen by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,877. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.78. The stock has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.38 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

