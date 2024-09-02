Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $288,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IVV traded up $5.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $566.75. 3,016,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,002,234. The business’s 50 day moving average is $551.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.63. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $489.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

