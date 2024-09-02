Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.38. 2,029,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.60. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.