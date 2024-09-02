CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 3.1% of Canal Insurance CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $57.24 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

