D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 46,116 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,382,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,116 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $167,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,907 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 115,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. 5,128,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,868,435. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.86. The company has a market cap of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

