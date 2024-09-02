D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $179.52 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $182.24. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.67.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

