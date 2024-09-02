D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 15,261 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $5,443,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 46,468 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $119,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 871.7% during the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.82. 2,820,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.72. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

