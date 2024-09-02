D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $7.42 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,204 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $62.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.80. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.