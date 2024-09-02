D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $75.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $75,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.36. 859,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,573. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

