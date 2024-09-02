D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 422,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,495,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 85,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7,832.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after buying an additional 182,578 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 646,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after buying an additional 11,034 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $87.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $88.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.66.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.