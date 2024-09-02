D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $134.69 on Monday. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $134.99. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

Insider Activity

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

View Our Latest Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.