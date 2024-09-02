D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,220 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $52,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Novartis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,044,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 180,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Novartis by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $2,968,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

NVS traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $120.89. 902,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,458. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.89. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

