D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 23,868 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,868 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.64 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

