D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,779,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $91.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

