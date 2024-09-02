DA Davidson Cuts Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Price Target to $4.00

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DXLG. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Destination XL Group from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Destination XL Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $2.75 on Friday. Destination XL Group has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $160.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $124.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 438,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,198,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 159,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Destination XL Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. The company's stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

