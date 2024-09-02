DA Davidson Cuts Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $435.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $507.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $356.00 target price (down from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $436.83.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $352.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.38. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,192,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $176,753,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 407,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,596,000 after purchasing an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 210.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,988,000 after purchasing an additional 184,060 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 87.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,497 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

