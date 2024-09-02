Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUYFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daimler Truck from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

DTRUY stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. Daimler Truck has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

