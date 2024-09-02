Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Update

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 5,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Dana Stock Performance

DAN stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 958,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,560. Dana has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 125.44 and a beta of 2.33.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.44%.

Institutional Trading of Dana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Dana by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dana by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dana by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

