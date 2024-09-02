Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lessened by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 0.9% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.94.

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

DHR opened at $269.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.