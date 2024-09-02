DDD Partners LLC Buys 2,955 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,639,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $65,558,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at $35,531,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,614,000. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth $24,416,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.37. 22,832,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,089,178. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

