DDD Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

DDD Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 0.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.0% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser acquired 76,200 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,058.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,632,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,968,375.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,678 shares of company stock worth $65,491,235 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,217,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.68. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.93 and a 12 month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.03.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

