DDD Partners LLC Has $21.93 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 2.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Chubb by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 199,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 584,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.79.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,878,712. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.31 and a 200-day moving average of $259.55. The firm has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $198.67 and a 12 month high of $284.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.