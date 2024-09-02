DDD Partners LLC Makes New $11.55 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 91,677 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,550,000. DDD Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Expedia Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Expedia Group stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.09. 2,008,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.00. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

