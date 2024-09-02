DDD Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.11. The stock had a trading volume of 63,370,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,536,000. The firm has a market cap of $682.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.00 and a 200-day moving average of $192.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

