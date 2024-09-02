DDD Partners LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH remained flat at $58.77 during midday trading on Monday. 1,084,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,500,272. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.