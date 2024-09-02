DDD Partners LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 114,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,634,000. United Parcel Service comprises 1.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,116,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $172.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

