Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,917,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.7% in the second quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 4,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,697.0% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 31,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,783,000 after buying an additional 29,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.74. 1,413,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $423.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.11.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

