Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Short Interest Update

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,036,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,628,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $166,937,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,037,000 after buying an additional 279,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $414.11.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $423.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.94 and a 200-day moving average of $379.78. The firm has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

