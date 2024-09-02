dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,597,100 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 1,774,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.2 days.

dentalcorp Price Performance

DNTCF stock remained flat at $5.84 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,491. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

