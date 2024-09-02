dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Short Interest Down 10.0% in August

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,597,100 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 1,774,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 61.2 days.
dentalcorp Price Performance
DNTCF stock remained flat at $5.84 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 4,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,491. dentalcorp has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30.
About dentalcorp
