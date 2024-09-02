Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,030 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DB. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

DB stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 5.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

