Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Acquires £151.42 in Stock

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) insider Nick Roberts bought 113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.77) per share, with a total value of £151.42 ($199.68).

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Nick Roberts purchased 122 shares of Diaceutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 122 ($1.61).

Diaceutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON:DXRX opened at GBX 130.75 ($1.72) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 128.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 115.24. The firm has a market cap of £110.43 million, a PE ratio of -6,625.00 and a beta of 0.57. Diaceutics PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 82 ($1.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 136 ($1.79).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.11) price target on shares of Diaceutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

About Diaceutics

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

