DigiByte 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.89 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $109.48 million and $4.89 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,392.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.77 or 0.00549287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009984 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00110223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.40 or 0.00288363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00030890 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00036416 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00070703 BTC.

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,225,484,591 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

