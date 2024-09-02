Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Lessened by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $19,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 587,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 235,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,716,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,236,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,559,000 after buying an additional 85,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $151.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

